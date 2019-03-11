  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF / AP) — Five California educators filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the state’s top teachers union from collecting dues through mandatory paycheck deductions, the latest in a series of similar legal challenges filed across the country.
The lawsuit filed Monday in San Francisco against California Teachers Association follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that government workers can’t be required to contribute to labor groups.The California teacher’s lawyer Harmeet Dhillon alleges that the paycheck deduction made over the educators’ objections violates their First Amendment rights of speech and association.

The high court ruled 5-4 that requiring dues payments forces public sector workers to endorse political messages that they may be counter to their beliefs.

