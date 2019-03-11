Scene of CHP motorcycle officer crash on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo. (CBS)

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer has been injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo Monday.

The CHP Redwood City said the officer had suffered “major injuries” in the collision on southbound 101 at 3rd Ave.

The two right lanes of the highway have been blocked. The incident has backed up traffic in both directions on 101.

No further information was immediately available.