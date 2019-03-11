OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The failure of a switch within BART’s complex computer system triggered Saturday’s three-hour shut down of the massive transit system, stranding thousands of commuters, officials announced Monday.

BART Spokeswoman Alicia Trost said the failure was not related to crews working overnight on BART’s uninterruptible power supply in Oakland, as was originally believed.

“The failure was software related at one switch that is part of a complex computer network,” she said in a release. ” As a result, trains were not dispatched between 6 am and 9 am Saturday morning. There was no maintenance being done on the system at the time of the failure. Therefore, we know the cause wasn’t contributed to work being done overnight.”

Trost said the BART staff was waiting for failure analysis results from Cisco to understand the exact cause of the failure.

“Once we understand the exact cause we can determine any next steps needed,” Trost said.

She added that since the shutdown “all train systems have performed as designed without failure.”

The service problem originated at 2:45 a.m. Saturday with a computer network failure that impacted the system’s traction power supply system and train control routing system.

Thousands of commuters were forced to scrambled for other means of public transportation. Among those was Tammara Dozier who described her thwarted morning commute to KPIX 5’s Da Lin at the Powell Street station in San Francisco.

“Horrible. It’s cold and raining and since BART opened up at 6 a.m. it’s not been working and it’s about to be 9. I’m trying to go to Warm Springs so I can go to work. I clean houses and so I have a client … in Santa Clara. My client’s understandable, thank God, but still — it’s annoying!”

