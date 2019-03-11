CORCORAN (CBS SF) — An inmate sentenced to California’s Death Row for killing the owner of a Richmond jewelry store during a 1978 robbery has died in prison, state prison officials announced Monday.

Ronald Bell, 69, was found unresponsive in his cell at California State Prison-Corcoran on Friday evening. Emergency lifesaving measures were started immediately, but Bell was pronounced dead at 7:04 p.m.

Officials said Bell’s cause of death has yet to be determined.

Bell was sentenced to death in Contra Costa County on March 2, 1979, for the first-degree murder of Raymond Murphy during a robbery of Wolff’s Jewelry Store on Feb. 2, 1978.

According to evidence entered at his trial, Bell shot Murphy and another employee before he fled with more than $30,000 in jewelry. He was identified as the gunman by two teenage customers.

Bell had been on California’s death row since June 6, 1984 and lost an appeal when he claimed his brother, Larry Bell, was the real gunman.

Since 1978, when California reinstated capital punishment, 79 condemned inmates have died from natural causes, 26 have committed suicide, 13 have been executed in California, one was executed in Missouri, one was executed in Virginia, 11 have died from other causes and four – including Bell – are pending a cause of death.

There are currently 737 offenders on California’s death row.