Filed Under:Earthquake, Morgan Hill, San Ramon
seismograph (PEDRO PARDO AFP Getty Images)


BAY AREA (CBS SF) — A pair of small earthquakes that happened only minutes apart were felt by residents in San Ramon and Morgan Hill Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first quake that hit at about 10:16 p.m. measured magnitude 2.7 and was centered just under two miles north northeast of San Ramon, according to the USGS.

COMPLETE QUAKE COVERAGE: CBS Earthquake Resource Center

The second temblor happened about five minutes later at 10:21 p.m. and measured magnitude 2.5. It was centered about 7.5 miles north northeast of Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County, a report from the USGS said.

So far, there have been no reports of any damage from the two mild earthquakes.

