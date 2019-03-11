



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose on Monday night announced the arrest of a suspect in the February 28th fatal stabbing of Bambi Larson at her home on Knollfield Way.

59-year-old Bambi Larson was found dead in her bedroom on Thursday, February 28th, after not showing up for work.

At first, police ruled Larson’s death as suspicious. But the next day, they announced the case was being investigated as a homicide.

San Jose police announced the arrest shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday evening, releasing no additional information beyond the fact that a suspect was in custody.

New: @SanJosePD has arrested the suspect responsible the 2-28-19 homicide on Knollfield Way. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. — SJPD PIO (@SJPDPIO) March 12, 2019

Police said the suspect is being processed and interviewed Monday night.

Neighbors said various cameras showed a suspicious man walking around the neighborhood around 4:30 a.m., who was constantly looking over his shoulder on the day Larson’s body was discovered.

The coroner’s office said Larson died from “sharp force injuries to the neck and torso,” which is consistent with reports of a bloody crime scene.

Last week retired Oakland Police Chief and KPIX 5 police expert Howard Jordan said that cuts to the neck indicate that the killer likely had strong feelings toward the victim.

“I would surmise that this looks like a crime of passion. Whoever the suspect is really intended on harming this person and wanted to take out a lot of aggression on them to commit this crime,” said Howard.

According to her LinkedIn page, Larson was a manager at a local biotech firm. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, knew Larson for 20 years and said she was a gentle soul.

“Hard to believe she’s not here with us now. Lost a lovely neighbor and friend. And the whole neighborhood is in shock. Our hearts go out to the families. I just can’t stop thinking about them,” the neighbor said.