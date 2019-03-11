WATCH LIVE:White House press briefing to announce President Trump's proposed budget
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two people were wounded early Monday in a shooting in Santa Rosa’s Coddington Mall parking lot in front of Crunch Fitness, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police Lt. John Cregan told to Twitter to assure local residents there was no threat to them. The two victims appear to be the only ones involved in the shooting.

“We have two confirmed subjects who suffered gunshot wounds. The scene is secure and we have not outstanding suspects,” Cregan said in a social media video. “There are no outstanding threats.”

The identities and conditions of the two shooting victims was not immediately released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

  1. ShadowBanned (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    March 11, 2019 at 11:06 am

    Santa Rosa has daily shootings now. Another community ruined by “diversity.”

