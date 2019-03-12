MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — CHP in the North Bay are reporting that an accident on state Highway 1 near Muir Woods Tuesday afternoon has blocked the highway in both directions.

As of about 2:17 p.m., CHP reported that the accident on southbound and northbound CA-1 in the area of Muir Woods Road had left all lanes are blocked.

There was no word from authorities about what had precipitated the accident, how many cars were involved or whether there were injuries.

CHP said motorists should expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.