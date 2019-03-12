WATCH LIVE:White House press briefing to announce President Trump's proposed budget
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5:30pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CHP, Crash, Highway 1, Marin County, Muir Woods

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — CHP in the North Bay are reporting that an accident on state Highway 1 near Muir Woods Tuesday afternoon has blocked the highway in both directions.

As of about 2:17 p.m., CHP reported that the accident on southbound and northbound CA-1 in the area of Muir Woods Road had left all lanes are blocked.

There was no word from authorities about what had precipitated the accident, how many cars were involved or whether there were injuries.

CHP said motorists should expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s