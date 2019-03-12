WATCH LIVE:White House press briefing to announce President Trump's proposed budget
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5:30pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AB 31, Alameda City Council, Feminine Hygiene, Sales tax, Sanitary napkins, Tampons

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) – Feminine hygiene products may be exempt from sales tax in California.

A bill introduced in the California Assembly that would end sales tax on tampons and sanitary napkins and other products for women was endorsed by the Alameda City Council last week. The East Bay city was the first to support the measure.

Currently, they are considered ‘luxury’ items in the state, and subject to taxation. Supporters of Assembly Bill 31 (AB 31) say they are a ‘necessity’ like food, gas, water and electricity, which are tax-exempt.

At a city council meeting, Councilmember Malia Vella and John Know White urged lawmakers to support the measure, according to the East Bay Times.

“It’s really about menstrual equity,and while we are doing pretty well in terms of making sure women don’t have to stay at home or be isolated or confined when they have their period, we could do a hell of a lot more for a first world country,” said Councilwoman Vella.

The measure would also exempt menstrual sponges and menstrual cups.

AB 31 was introduced by Southern California Assembly member Cristina Garcia for the third time since 2016. Lawmakers unanimously approved the bill, but it was vetoed by then-Governor Jerry Brown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s