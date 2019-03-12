Co-Founder and CEO of the Rise Fund and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of TPG Growth Bill McGlashan speaks onstage during Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)





SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An top executive at a Bay Area private equity firm has been placed on leave by his company after he was charged in a wide-ranging college testing and admission cheating scandal.

TPG said as a result of the charges, it placed Bill McGlashan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of TPG Growth, on “indefinite administrative leave, effective immediately.”

McGlashan was among dozens of business leaders and Hollywood celebrities accused of paying bribes to get their children into elite universities including Stanford, USC, UCLA and Yale. Some parents made fake athletic profiles of their children in order to be recruited as Division 1 athletes despite not having played the sport, authorities said.

In McGlashan’s case, prosecutors allege he conspired with USC associate AD Donna Heinel to get his son admitted to USC as a recruited athlete using a fake profile, and that McGlashan paid a $50,000 bribe to have his son’s ACT exam answers corrected after the test was completed.

McGlashan is alleged to have paid out a total of $250,000 for his son to get into USC through the “side door,” according to the complaint. USC fired Heinel along with legendary water polo coach Jovan Vavic after word of the federal indictments.

