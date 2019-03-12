  • KPIX 5On Air

CLOVERDALE (CBS SF) — A Cloverdale High School teacher has been arrested on suspicion of arranging and refereeing students’ fights in his classroom,
authorities said.

Cloverdale Police Sgt. Chris Parker said school officials notified authorities Thursday of an alleged “fight club” for students at the school.

One of the fights the teacher, Federico Vargas, 41, of Santa Rosa, allegedly refereed was recorded on a student’s cellphone. There were multiple fights and student injuries over a period of time, and one injury required medical treatment.

Vargas was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of 13 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and five counts of endangering children, Parker said. He posted bail and was released Sunday.

