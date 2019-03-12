



STANFORD (CBS SF/AP) — Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, Stanford University’s head sailing coach and a Sacramento-area businessman were all named in a sweeping nation-wide admissions bribery case unsealed in Boston federal court.

According to the criminal complaint released on Tuesday, the scheme began in 2011 and is the largest case of its kind ever filed by the U.S. Justice Department.

“This case is about the widening corruption in elite college admissions, through the steady application of wealth combined with fraud. There can be no separate college admissions system for the wealthy, and I’ll add that there will not be a separate criminal justice system either,” said US attorney Andrew Lelling.

According to Lelling, nearly 50 people have been indicted, including the organizers of the alleged scam, exam administrators, an exam proctor, a college administrator, nine coaches and 33 parents.

Prosecutors said Sacramento business William Rick Singer and Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer will plead guilty in the case on Tuesday.

Vandemoer was scheduled to enter his plea to a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering at the U.S. Federal Court in San Francisco.

Singer is accused of taking $125,000 to several million dollars in bribes to get students admitted to elite universities including Stanford, UCLA, University of San Diego, Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Prosecutors alleged that parents paid Singer’s company $25 million from 2011 through February 2019 to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes to boost their chances of getting into schools.

They said fake athletic profiles were also made to make students look like strong high school athletes when they actually weren’t.

Oscar-nominated actress Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, of “Full House” fame, are among those charged in the case. Both are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Huffman and her spouse, William H. Macy, are accused of disguising a $15,000 charitable payment in the bribery scheme.

