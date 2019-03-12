OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man was shot on westbound state Highway 24 and pulled over just west of the Caldecott Tunnel in Oakland on Tuesday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The shooting was reported at about 6:30 a.m. by a man who was in the area of westbound Highway 24 near the connector ramp to southbound state Highway 13, CHP Officer Herman Baza said.

The man was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds that are not considered life-threatening, Baza said.

Baza did not know exactly where the shooting took place and said officers were in the area to look for evidence. Lanes were briefly blocked during the search for evidence, but the highway has since fully reopened, according to the CHP.

No suspect information was immediately available in connection with the shooting, Baza said.

