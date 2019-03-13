PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – A homicide suspect who has been on the run from a $1 million warrant for more than eight months was tracked down and finally captured Monday, Pittsburg police said Wednesday.

Rolando Aquino allegedly shot his roommate, 61-year-old Mark Gretler, at their Pittsburg home on Olivewood Drive on July 27, 2018. A family member called police to their residence around 10 a.m. that morning after finding Gretler suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

He did not survive the injury, despite the efforts of medical personnel to save his life.

Aquino was subsequently spotted in Pittsburg, San Pablo and San Leandro, but he was ultimately located in Oakland.

The circumstances of his arrest have not yet been disclosed, but police said Edna Aquino, a 60-year-old relative, was also arrested on suspicion of acting as an accessory to the crime.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Jacob Stage at (925) 252-6972.

