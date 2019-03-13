



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Santa Clara County Superior Court has temporarily halted online payments for traffic infractions and misdemeanors because of a glitch in its fee system.

Some online traffic tickets may be overcharging recipients, while others could be undercharging them, according to the county. In both cases, the fees do not reflect the actual amount due to the court.

Anyone who received a courtesy notice or a completed a payment between Dec. 15 and this month can contact the court at courtesy@scscourt.org to determine if they were overcharged and receive a refund.

If a recipient completed a payment that was undercharged, the court will accept the lower payment and the record will reflect a full payment.

Until the problem is fixed, payments can be submitted in person at the traffic court clerk’s office at 1095 Homestead Road, Santa Clara.

Court spokesman Benjamin Rada said a wide range of fee inconsistencies have been reported and the court is trying to determine what caused the technical error. The issue is not affecting serious traffic cases, such as felonies.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused,” Rada said in a news release. “Please know we are actively working to remedy the situation.”

