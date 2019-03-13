Filed Under:Crash, Danville, Tesla, Tesla Motors

DANVILLE (CBS SF) – A vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Danville on Wednesday morning, according to town officials.

The town of Danville’s official Twitter account posted a photo at about 7:30 a.m. of a Tesla that had crashed into the Fish on Fire restaurant, located at 101 Town and Country Drive.

Danville police on the scene after a Tesla crashed into the Fish on Fire restaurant on March 13, 2019. (Town of Danville / Twitter)

Danville police on the scene after a Tesla crashed into the Fish on Fire restaurant on March 13, 2019. (Town of Danville / Twitter)

No injuries were reported in the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s