DANVILLE (CBS SF) – A vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Danville on Wednesday morning, according to town officials.

The town of Danville’s official Twitter account posted a photo at about 7:30 a.m. of a Tesla that had crashed into the Fish on Fire restaurant, located at 101 Town and Country Drive.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

