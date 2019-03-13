WATCH LIVE:Oakland Raiders Introduce Antonio Brown at Team Headquarters
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:5G, Verizon, Verizon Wireless


(CBS SF / AP) — A handful of Verizon customers could soon have faster wireless service — but they’ll have to pay $10 a month more.Verizon says it’ll flip the switch next month on a much-hyped, next-generation “5G” phone network . Service will start in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis. Verizon expects to have 5G in 30 cities this year, but it was not immediately clear when service would arrive in the Bay Area.

For now, few people will sign on. The offer is available only on unlimited plans, which currently start at $75 for one person or $160 for a family of four without 5G. On family plans, each 5G line would cost $10 extra.

And network access will initially work with just one phone, Motorola’s Moto Z3, with a special 5G attachment. Verizon will offer some promotions at first, including discounts on the phone and attachment and the first three months of 5G service free.

Other 5G-enabled phones, including one from Samsung, will come this year. Verizon would not say how 5G pricing will work with those phones.

T-Mobile has said its 5G plans won’t be more expensive if its proposed takeover of Sprint goes through. Sprint hasn’t announced 5G prices. Both expect to launch a 5G network this year.

AT&T hasn’t announced 5G prices. It will start selling its first 5G phone this summer.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s