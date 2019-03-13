For now, few people will sign on. The offer is available only on unlimited plans, which currently start at $75 for one person or $160 for a family of four without 5G. On family plans, each 5G line would cost $10 extra.

And network access will initially work with just one phone, Motorola’s Moto Z3, with a special 5G attachment. Verizon will offer some promotions at first, including discounts on the phone and attachment and the first three months of 5G service free.

Other 5G-enabled phones, including one from Samsung, will come this year. Verizon would not say how 5G pricing will work with those phones.

T-Mobile has said its 5G plans won’t be more expensive if its proposed takeover of Sprint goes through. Sprint hasn’t announced 5G prices. Both expect to launch a 5G network this year.

AT&T hasn’t announced 5G prices. It will start selling its first 5G phone this summer.

