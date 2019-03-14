  • KPIX 5Watch Now
California Drought, Drought, Drought Monitor, Rain, Water

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF / AP) — California is free of drought and only a small amount of territory remains in the lesser condition of abnormal dryness after a very wet winter.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says Thursday that more than 93 percent of the state is free of drought or dryness.

Tiny areas of abnormal dryness along the Oregon border and in parts of four southern counties amount to less than 7 percent of the state.

2019 U.S. Drought Monitor showing the state of California is free of drought. (U.S. Drought Monitor / University of Nebraska)

The Drought Monitor says the conditions in the far south are due to very dry prior years, noting that reservoirs in San Diego County are at only 65 percent of capacity.

After heavy snow early this week in Southern California mountains, weather is expected to warm under influence of Santa Ana winds before another storm approaches the state next week.

