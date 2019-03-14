LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – A Monte Sereno couple has been charged with filing false insurance claims through an urgent care clinic they operate in Los Gatos, prosecutors said.

Dr. Farzaneh Tabrizi, 50, and Ali Moayed, 53, were arraigned Tuesday following an investigation in which prosecutors allege the pair massively overcharged clients through Los Gatos Urgent Care at 16400 Lark Ave.

Prosecutors said one person was charged $700 for a pair of foam slippers worth less than $10. The patient came in after stepping on a sea urchin.

“People go to medical clinics to get care, not conned,” Santa Clara County prosecutor Julie Sousa said in a statement. “The District Attorney’s Office has no tolerance for those in the medical care profession who take advantage of ill and injured clients to defraud them and their insurance companies.”

Prosecutors said one audit of the clinic revealed a billing error rate of 100 percent.

The couple allegedly claimed when billing insurance companies that some injuries were more serious than they were and allegedly billed for services the clinic didn’t provide.

If the couple is convicted, they may have to pay back tens of thousands of dollars and spend time in jail.

Prosecutors said one defrauded insurance company estimated its loss at more than $200,000.

Dr. Fabrizi was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.