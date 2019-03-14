BETHEL ISLAND, Contra Costa County (CBS SF) — Multiple structures were on fire Thursday evening on Bethel Island in unincorporated Contra Costa County, according to preliminary information from fire officials.

The fires were reported at about 6 p.m. on Taylor Road. Propane tanks may be involved in the fires, fire officials said.

At least three residential structures were fully involved in the fire, according to East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. The buildings are on stilts and are backed up to the levy.

No word on any injuries.