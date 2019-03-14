



SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Californians seeking to replace their current driver’s licenses with federally mandated REAL IDs should expect longer wait times at Department of Motor Vehicle offices this summer.

According to the Sacramento Bee, DMV acting director Kathleen Webb said she expects a “summer surge” as travelers realize they would soon need the new ID cards.

Starting in October 2020, the REAL ID or a passport is required to board a plane or enter a federal facility.

The department predicts up to six million people won’t come in ahead of the 2020 deadline.

Of the 27 million Californians who are eligible for REAL ID, only three million have received one since January 2018.