



(CBS News) — A new, large study may serve up some confusing advice for egg lovers. Research from Northwestern Medicine finds that adults who ate several eggs per week and high amounts of dietary cholesterol had a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular disease and death from any cause.

The findings suggest it may be time to re-evaluate the current U.S. dietary guidelines that no longer limit cholesterol or eggs, the researchers say.

“The take-home message is really about cholesterol, which happens to be high in eggs and specifically yolks,” one of the authors, Norrina Allen, Ph.D., an associate professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said in a statement. “As part of a healthy diet, people need to consume lower amounts of cholesterol. People who consume less cholesterol have a lower risk of heart disease.”