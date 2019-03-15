



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two of the nation’s most famous athletes — legendary quarterback Joe Montana and golf’s Phil Mickelson — have revealed on social media that they used consulting services from a firm at the center of the college admissions scandal, but never sought help securing placement for their children.

Montana took to social media Thursday night to reveal he had used Rick Singer’s company for minimal consulting services.

“Mr. Singer’s company provided nothing more than minimal consulting services to our family, like so many other families, with the college application process,” he wrote in a tweet. “Fortunately our kids were able to pick from a number of schools to attend due to their hard work and their merit.

Thanks.”

Thanks — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) March 15, 2019

Montana’s name surfaced when a 2014 Facebook post from one of Singer’s companies trumpeted his work for several high-profile clients including the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, former St. Louis Rams owner, Chip Rosenbloom, former Restoration Hardware CEO who was recently named CEO of Guess Inc. Carlos Alberini and others.

None of those named in the post have been linked to the college admissions scandal.

Two of Montana’s four children followed their father’s path and played quarterback in college.

Mickelson also took to social media to proactively reveal his family had also received minimal consulting advice.

Our family, along with thousands of others, used Rick Singer’s company to guide us through the college admission process. We are shocked by the revelations of these events. Obviously, we were not part of this fraud, our kids would disown us if we ever tried to interfere. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 14, 2019

“Our family, along with thousands of others, used Rick Singer’s company to guide us through the college admission process,” Mickelson posted. “We are shocked by the revelations of these events. Obviously, we were not part of this fraud, our kids would disown us if we ever tried to interfere.”

Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, Stanford University’s head sailing coach and a number of wealthy Bay Area parents were among dozens of people named in a sweeping nation-wide admissions bribery case unsealed in Boston federal court on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the scheme began in 2011 and is the largest case of its kind ever filed by the U.S. Justice Department. The case was deemed “Operation Varsity Blues” by prosecutors.

Singer, who ran a college counseling and preparation firm, is accused of being the ringleader of the fraudulent scheme, later becoming a cooperating witness.