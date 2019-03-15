



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Presidio Trust has received a proposal to rehabilitate historic Fort Winfield Scott, a 30-acre site at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The proposal, which can be found on the Presidio Trust website, will transform Fort Winfield Scott into a “Campus for Change” addressing significant environmental and social challenges.

The organizations that joined together to submit the proposal are the World Economic Forum, Equity Community Builders, Epicenter for Climate Solutions, OpenAI, Lela Goren Group, and The We Company.

The Presidio Trust Board of Directors will evaluate the proposal. The board sought a project that would bring the historic buildings back to life for the public good, model environmental sustainability, and create opportunities for the public to enjoy the fort’s history and natural beauty.

The proposal is available for public review on the Presidio Trust website, https://www.presidio.gov/fort-winfield-scott/proposal.

Written comments may be submitted through May 15, 2019 by email to fortscott@presidiotrust.gov; and by mail to Presidio Trust, Attn: Josh Bagley, 103 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94129.

There will be two public meetings on the proposal.

The first will be the Presidio Trust board meeting on Wednesday,

April 24, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Golden Gate Club. The organizations will present the proposal and the board will hear public comment.

The second will be the board’s meeting on Thursday, May 23, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Golden Gate Club. The proposal will be discussed, and the board will hear public comment. The board is expected to make a decision at the meeting.

Fort Winfield Scott, named for the most prominent U.S. Army officer of the 19th century, was initially established as an independent post for the Coast Artillery Corps. Located within the Presidio Army post, Fort Winfield Scott functioned separately with its own commander until after World War II.

For half a century, it served as headquarters for the defense of the Bay Area’s coastline. Constructed between 1909 and 1912, the Fort Scott barracks feature the earliest example of the Mission Revival architectural style at the Presidio.

