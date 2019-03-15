



OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority on Friday voted unanimously on a lease deal with the Raiders for the 2019 NFL season.

According to officials, the deal would raise the team’s rent about $4 million to $7.5 million for 2019, in what is widely expected to be the team’s last season in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas. The deal has an option for a second year, at $10.5 million.

While the Coliseum Authority have signed off on the deal, approval from the Oakland City Council and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors is still needed. It was not immediately clear when the council or the board of supervisors would vote on the lease.

This deal still needs approval from the Oakland City Council and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.@KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/vMphreifwv — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) March 15, 2019

Friday’s approval comes one month after the team resumed negotiations with Coliseum officials, after breaking off talks when the City of Oakland filed suit on the impending Las Vegas move.

The team had previously looked at other venues in the Bay Area and elsewhere as potential temporary homes for the 2019 season.