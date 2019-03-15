WATCH LIVE:San Francisco Student March To Demand Action On Climate Change
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Las Vegas Raiders, Oakland Coliseum, Oakland Raiders, Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority, raiders move


OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority on Friday voted unanimously on a lease deal with the Raiders for the 2019 NFL season.

According to officials, the deal would raise the team’s rent about $4 million to $7.5 million for 2019, in what is widely expected to be the team’s last season in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas. The deal has an option for a second year, at $10.5 million.

While the Coliseum Authority have signed off on the deal, approval from the Oakland City Council and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors is still needed. It was not immediately clear when the council or the board of supervisors would vote on the lease.

Friday’s approval comes one month after the team resumed negotiations with Coliseum officials, after breaking off talks when the City of Oakland filed suit on the impending Las Vegas move.

The team had previously looked at other venues in the Bay Area and elsewhere as potential temporary homes for the 2019 season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s