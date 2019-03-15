



RICHMOND (CBS SF) — CHP have issued a traffic alert for both directions of the Richmond San Rafael Bridge Friday afternoon when emergency roadwork forced the brief closure of two lanes traveling east and west, according to authorities.

Two lanes of traffic were blocked in both directions due to the Caltrans work being done shortly before 1 p.m.

There was no specific word on what the work being done was or if it was related to previous problems on the span due to chunks of falling concrete last month.

Shortly before 2 p.m., all westbound lanes were reopened. However the right lanes remained blocked in the eastbound direction until about 2:24 p.m. The duration of this incident was 90 minutes.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays from the lane closures.