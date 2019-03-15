DANVILLE (CBS SF) – The San Ramon Valley Unified School District teachers have ratified a contract that includes a 4 percent ongoing raise, union leaders said Thursday night.

In voting that ended Thursday, 98 percent of district teachers voted to approve the agreement. Besides the raise, it includes an increase in a health benefit plan and trust for retired employees and lower student-to-staff ratios for nurses, counselors and teacher librarians.

“Our educators recognize the importance of standing together with our community to provide the best education possible for our children,” said San Ramon Valley Education Association president Ann Katzburg.

A tentative agreement reached last week on the contract between the union and district averted a teachers strike.

If the board of education ratifies the agreement later this month, teachers will get their retroactive salaries for the 2018-19 school year.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.