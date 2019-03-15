



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man has been arrested for the brutal abuse of a puppy that survived being left for dead after a three-story plunge in a garbage chute.

Ronald Louis Jones, 59, entered the plea of not guilty in a San Francisco courtroom Friday. The District Attorney’s Office said video from an apartment complex elevator surveillance camera captured Jones slamming the chihuahua mix repeatedly against the elevator door, continuing even after the dog went limp.

Jones later dragged the puppy to another area of the building and dropped it three stories down a trash chute, the DA’s office said. The dog lay in the dumpster for four days before a passerby heard its cries and rescued the severely injured and dehydrated puppy. One of its rear legs had to be amputated because of the injuries.

The puppy was named “Rocky” by Animal Care and Control staffers for surviving in the dumpster such a long time with its injuries and without any food and water.

“The level of callousness alleged is stunningly atrocious,” said District Attorney George Gascón in a prepared statement. “A person who would cause this degree of harm to a defenseless dog should not be allowed to have any animal in their care.”

Jones was arrested by San Francisco Animal Care & Control agents and is charged with felony animal cruelty and misdemeanor abandonment of an animal.

“I am pleased that the diligent work by ACC’s animal control officers has led to an arrest in this appalling case,” said Animal Care and Control Executive Director Virginia Donohue in a statement. “We will not tolerate animal abuse in San Francisco.”

Jones is scheduled to return to court on March 28.