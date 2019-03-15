  • KPIX 5On Air

Crash scene on John Muir Drive in San Francisco. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 14-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries Friday evening in a collision with a vehicle in San Francisco, police said.

The collision occurred at 6:15 p.m. in the 600 block of John Muir Drive along the west side of Lake Merced.

Police said the girl was taken to a hospital. She was out with her mother walking their dog when the collision happened, police said.

According to police, the girl’s mother was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

