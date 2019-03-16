PITTSBURG (KPIX) – A Bay Area school principal is fighting for his life after getting shot.

Condolences were pouring in on social media for 44-year-old Paul Shatswell.

One of his co-workers told KPIX he is the new principal at Pittsburg Adult Education Center.

Police found him suffering from gunshot wounds on Barrie Drive in Pittsburg around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday.

They said it appears there was a fight between the victim and his wife before the shooting.

Detectives were investigating the shooting. So far, there have been no arrests.