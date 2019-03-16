HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Three people and a dog safely escaped a one-alarm house fire late Friday in San Lorenzo, Alameda County Fire Department officials said.

The blaze was reported at 11:32 p.m. in the living room of a one-story home in the 600 block of Drew Street, Alameda County fire spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said.

The fire was quickly contained by crews. The cause was accidental, Knowles said.

Three adults and a dog were able to get out of the home before firefighters arrived and are temporarily displaced, Knowles said.

