



SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A Sebastopol man suspected of firing three shots from a boat at a San Rafael marina Saturday morning was arrested after he called police to report the shooting.

Christopher Patrick Skaates, 40, told dispatchers in a 4:48 a.m. call that he believed a family member had been shot. Skaates also told them that he had been drinking and that he had a gun, police said.

Skaates was aboard a vessel docked at Loch Lomond Marina, and when officers arrived they contacted him on his cellphone, said San Rafael police Lt. Lisa Holton.

After an hour of negotiating on the phone using FaceTime, Officer Mark Wilkinson was able convince Skaates to put the gun down and leave the boat.

A family member was on board but was not hurt, Holton said.

Officers seized 21 firearms from the boat and took them for safekeeping, Holton said.

Skaates was arrested and booked at Marin County Jail on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed