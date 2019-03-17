



OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — The first Southwest Airlines flight to Hawaii took off from Oakland International Airport on Sunday morning. People aboard were pretty excited, but it will also affect everyone traveling to the islands.

When the flight lifted off on its way to Honolulu, it marked the beginning of Southwest’s service to Hawaii. But before that, there was a traditional “Aloha” sendoff including music and dancers, a traditional “lei” greeting and even a ceremonial island blessing of the flight, including the aircraft itself.

But what had everyone so excited were the prices. It’s called the “Southwest effect”–anywhere the airline flies to, prices drop.

“I’ve watched some of the airlines that compete with Southwest or that have been flying to Hawaii and they’ve dropped their prices already in HALF!” said Robert Carner, a Southwest frequent flier.

Executive Vice President Andrew Watterson said he believes the cost of Hawaiian flights will eventually decrease by about 20% because Southwest has entered the market. On Sunday, tickets were as cheap as $49 each way.

“We actually issued a press release and the seats were sold out within seconds,” Watterson said. “So, we were going to have a whole marketing campaign for the sale, but the seats were gone, so we just celebrated!”

Nino Terrenal sent his partner Jolyn Ching, who’s from Hawaii, on the mad dash to buy tickets.

“When I heard about it, like, her phone’s blowing up…so, I just said, ‘Get the tickets!’” Terrenal said.

They missed out on the $49 deal but got theirs for $99 instead, along with another popular Southwest perk: two free check-in bags.

Southwest estimates normal ticket prices will hover around $200. But it’s also a great deal for Oakland International as people will fly in from all around the country to hop the cheap flight to the islands.