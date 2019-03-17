  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:CHP Air Ops, Cliff House, Helicopter Rescue, San Francisco, Surfer Trapped, U.S. Coast Guard

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Emergency responders had to use a helicopter to rescue a surfer stranded on the coastal rocks near the Cliff House restaurant late Sunday afternoon.

The surfer was not injured, but got stuck on the rocks off Point Lobos Avenue, just north of Ocean Beach, shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday San Francisco firefighters said. Rough surf, they said, made using a boat or rescue swimmers impossible, firefighters added.

U.S. Coast Guard personnel and a crew aboard a California Highway Patrol helicopter lifted the surfer from the steep, rocky cliffside, and the surfer was safe atop the rocks by 7:20 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved.

