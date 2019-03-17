



HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Early-morning commuters should allow for extra time on Interstate 880 this week, when all southbound lanes of the freeway in Hayward will be closed for four hours overnight for the next four days.

The closures will accommodate installation of 880 Express Lanes signs, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

The first closure will be from 11:59 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday morning, and continue for the same hours over the next three days, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The closures will be for southbound lanes between Winton Avenue and Highway 92.

Additional closures will take place on three days during the following week, on March 24, 25 and 26, for the same hours.

While the work is taking place on southbound lanes, two left lanes of northbound Interstate 880 also will be closed, from 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m. The northbound lane closures will extend from just south of the Highway 92 interchange to just north of A Street.

The project is a partnership among the MTC, Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.

Advance warning message signs, detour signs and construction crew flaggers will be in place, and the CHP will be on site during these freeway closures. This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if necessary.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to allow extra time traveling through the southbound I-880 corridor.

MAP OF CURRENT/PLANNED EXPRESS LANES

