  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Sunday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Central Ave., Fatal crash, Fremont, Fremont Police Department, traffic

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A fatal traffic collision has closed down a stretch of Central Ave. as officers investigate the incident, according to the Fremont Police Department.

The road will be closed between Blacow Rd. and Southwood Dr. for several hours, police said. Police responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at 6:17 p.m. Sunday evening. A minivan and a Honda Civic were involved.

The male driver of the minivan fled the scene on foot after the crash, but was located and taken into custody by officers in a nearby neighborhood. A passenger in the Honda Civic died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the collision, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s