



PITTSBURG (KPIX 5) — Investigators with the California Highway Patrol are trying to figure out what happened in a fatal crash and shooting on Highway 4 eastbound on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Willow Pass Road exit. CHP says 25-year-old Destinee Hillery from Antioch was killed. Investigators say at some point, either right before or right after the crash, someone shot at Hillery.

“The CHP discovered bullet holes in the driver’s side of the vehicle,” said Hannah Walcott, a spokesperson for the CHP Golden Gate Division.

Hillery was pronounced dead at the scene, but investigators don’t know if she died due to injuries from the crash or a gunshot wound.

“All these came down? That’s crazy!” said one of Hillery’s friends. She and another friend came to the scene of yesterday’s fatal crash, and couldn’t believe what they saw this afternoon. There are car parts scattered across the grass and the guardrail is twisted and bent.

The two friends did not want to talk to KPIX on camera, but described Hillery as an angel. They said she was a praise dancer in her church and was very close to her family. They said she was never involved in gangs or drugs and they cannot understand why anyone would want to hurt her.

A vigil is being held for Hillery at the Pittsburg Marina on Sunday evening.

CHP officers closed down all of eastbound Highway 4 Saturday afternoon for about 40 minutes to investigate and look for evidence. People caught in the traffic posted videos of the back ups to social media.

Officers say these types of freeway shootings are difficult to investigate.

“The suspect gets away so fast, and a lot of times witnesses aren’t really sure what they’re seeing and aren’t able to get a license plate or a description,” said Walcott.

An eyewitness to the crash stopped at the scene Sunday and talked with Hillery’s friends.

He also did not want to speak on camera, but told them he never saw or heard any gunshots.

He said all he saw was her car drifting off the freeway and crashing on the Willow Pass Road off-ramp.

Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive in this shooting. They do not have any suspects at this time. They’re asking anyone who was in the area yesterday afternoon and might have information to call their anonymous tip-line at (707) 917-4491.