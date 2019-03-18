  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Alejandro Toledo, Crime, Peru, Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (AP) — Authorities say a former Peruvian president who is wanted in connection with Latin America’s biggest graft scandal was arrested in Redwood City on suspicion of public intoxication over the weekend and was briefly detained.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said Monday that Alejandro Toledo was arrested Sunday night near a restaurant near Menlo Park.

Toledo was released early Monday morning and the charge was dropped, as is routine for suspects arrested on suspicion of public drunkenness.

Peruvian authorities have offered a $30,000 reward for Toledo’s capture. Blankswade says Interpol officials told jailers they had no interest in immediately extraditing or holding Toledo.

Prosecutors have accused Toledo of taking $20 million in bribes from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht. He has denied wrongdoing.

