



LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol confirmed Monday afternoon that the three freeway shootings around the Bay Area since Saturday all appear to be targeted attacks and are not related.

CHP made the announcement Monday during a press conference providing information on the investigation into the three separate shooting incidents.

“None of these shootings appear to be related. That’s important to state. I know that was a question that come up earlier.” CHP Officer John Fransen with the Golden Gate Division.

In the first incident on Saturday afternoon, a 25-year-old Antioch woman died in a solo vehicle accident on eastbound Highway 4 near the Willow Pass Road interchange in North Concord, in Contra Costa County.

Bullet holes were discovered in the woman’s driver’s-side door after the accident. Destinee Shaharisha-Jenae Hillery, 25, of Antioch was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday.

Police believe the incident was gang-related.

A second targeted shooting happened Sunday evening when a passenger in a car on Interstate Highway 580 was shot and injured.

The 24-year-old woman was riding in a Honda Accord as it headed east on I-580 near the Isabel Avenue (Highway 84) interchange about 5:45 p.m. Sunday when she was hit in the leg by one bullet, said CHP Officer Tyler Hahn.

The Accord continued east about four miles to Vasco Road, where the driver stopped to call the CHP, Hahn said. The CHP called paramedics, who met them there and took the woman to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

Hahn described the woman’s injuries as non-life-threatening. Hahn said there was no specific description of a suspect vehicle provided.

On Monday morning at about 10 a.m., another shooting happened along Interstate 80. Shots were fired at a vehicle in Richmond near MacDonald Avenue. No one was injured in that incident.

The CHP is seeking suspects in all three cases.

