ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A pair of weekend highway shootings that may have played a role in a woman’s death and left another wounded have California Highway Patrol investigators scrambling for leads and local drivers casting a wary eye on the motorists around them.

California Highway Patrol officer Hannah Walcott said the challenge for investigators is that the shootings took place so quickly and the highways were filled with rapidly moving traffic.

“The suspect gets away so fast, and a lot of times witnesses aren’t really sure what they’re seeing, and, aren’t able to get a license plate or a description,” she told KPIX 5.

Destinee Shaharisha-Jenae Hillery was killed around 2:25 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 4 in Contra Costa County. Initially, CHP officers arrived to the scene to investigate a fatal crash, but then discovered bullet holes on her woman’s driver’s-side door.

Her silver Honda had crashed into the guard rail in the eastbound lanes. The coroner was trying to determine if 25-year-old Antioch resident died of injuries suffered in the crash or from the shooting.

On Sunday evening, a passenger in a car in Interstate Highway 580 was shot and injured. The 24-year-old woman was riding in a Honda Accord as it headed

east on I-580 near the Isabel Avenue (Highway 84) interchange about 5:45 p.m. Sunday when she was hit in the leg by one bullet.

CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said the Accord then continued east about four miles to Vasco Road, where the driver stopped to call the CHP.

The CHP called paramedics, who met them there and took the woman to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley. Her in injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.

Hahn said there was no specific description of a suspect vehicle provided.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call CHP investigations at (707) 917-4491.