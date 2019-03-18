



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed joined a group of Bay Area domestic violence victim advocates Monday, demanding that San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer be suspended by Major League Baseball after he was captured on cell phone video pushing his wife to the ground.

Baer has apologized for the March 1st incident and is currently on a leave of absence from the team.

“When the incident first occurred involving Larry Baer and his wife, the San Francisco Police Department immediately began an investigation,” Breed wrote in support of the call for Baer’s suspension. “That investigation is ongoing, but regardless of the outcome, Major League Baseball needs to send a message that any and all acts of violence against women is unacceptable.”

The San Francisco District Attorney’s office is also reviewing the case of the tug of war over a cell phone that took place in Hayes Valley..

On the video, Baer and his wife of nearly 30 years got struggle over the cell phone during which she was knocked to the ground.

The video was taken by a bystander was purchased by TMZ and featured on the company’s web site. The couple issued a statement at the time saying they are both “deeply embarrassed.”

Baer issued an apology through the Giants on March 4th and announced he would take a leave of absence from the team. He did not say how long his leave would be.

On Monday, a letter sent to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred from a group that included several Bay Area leaders from groups ranging from La Casa de las Madres to the San Francisco Commission on the Status of Women was made public.

“Our goal is to underscore the serious nature of Mr. Baer’s actions and the need for the commissioner to impose consequences that are fair, firm and in line with the principles and policy of Major League Baseball,” the group wrote in the letter.

Breed joined in the call for a formal MLB suspension.

“While Mr. Baer has apologized and expressed remorse for his behavior, it does not excuse his actions and it does not erase what transpired,” she wrote. “Mr. Baer’s actions were serious and wrong. We are a City that loves and supports our San Francisco Giants, and that means holding our organization and its leaders to the highest of standards.”

“Every little girl, every woman should be able to attend a Giants game with a clear sense of the organization’s values.”

Neither Major League Baseball nor the San Francisco Giants have issued a response to the letter.