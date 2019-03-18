SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony will be performing together for the opening event of the new Chase Center, arena officials announced Monday.

The concert on September 6th marks two decades since the band’s collaboration with the symphony, which led to the Grammy-award winning “Symphony & Metallica (S&M)” album.

“Bringing together Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony 20 years later for our first event at Chase Center is going to be an incredible and unique performance for the Bay Area,” Warriors President and COO Rick Welts said in a statement. “This announcement is one of many of the must-see acts we’ll have as we continue to add a variety and diversity of shows to Chase Center’s calendar.”

The new home of the Golden State Warriors, the arena will announce additional events later this week.

Presale tickets for the concert will go on sale starting on Tuesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday.