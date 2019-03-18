



STOCKTON (CBS SF) – For another year, the Stockton and Modesto areas on the outskirts of the Bay Area once again lead the country in the percentage of so-called “super commuters” who travel to work at least 90 minutes one-way.

According to Apartment List, 11.2 percent of commuters from the Stockton area, more than 27,300 people, travel over at least hour-and-a half to the office. In the neighboring Modesto area, 8.7 percent or nearly 15,700 people, are super commuters.

Last year, another survey by the real estate website also had Stockton and Modesto at the top of the list of super commuting areas.

Researchers found Stockton and Modesto are part of a national trend where the bulk of super commuters are on the periphery of major job centers, such as the Bay Area.

“As jobs continue to grow but housing supply remains constrained, these areas have grown unaffordable even to many with six-figure salaries. This leads to an increase in super commuters as these workers find themselves needing to move further and further from the urban core in order to afford the type of housing they desire,” the researchers said in a statement last week.

While Apartment List’s analysis found 43,000 people from Stockton and Modesto super commuting, a recent analysis from the Bay Area Council had even more stunning results, claiming more than 160,000 people commute each day to the Bay Area from Central Valley locations, including Sacramento.

Apartment List also found the number of super commuters in Bay Area is also high as well. San Francisco remained sixth on the list, with over 95,600 people enduring a trip to work of at least 90 minutes.

Nationally, more than 3.5 million Americans super commute, up nearly 32 percent since 2005.

Tim Fang is a digital producer for CBS San Francisco and a native of the Bay Area. Follow him on Twitter @fangtj.