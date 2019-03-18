



BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Officials at UC Berkeley have opened an investigation linked to the nationwide college admissions scandal that emerged last week.

According to the criminal complaint released last Tuesday, the scheme began in 2011 and is the largest case of its kind ever filed by the U.S. Justice Department. The case was deemed “Operation Varsity Blues” by prosecutors.

Sacramento-area businessman William Rick Singer, who ran a college counseling and preparation firm, is accused of being the ringleader of the fraudulent scheme, later becoming a cooperating witness. Also among those charged are a number of Bay Area executives, CEO and entrepreneurs.

One of the Bay Area defendants, Bill McGlashan, has been put on indefinite leave by private equity firm TPG. McGlashan is founder and Managing Partner of TPG Growth.

Two other Bay Area defendants, Palo Alto-based Hercules Capital CEO Manuel Henriquez and his wife Elizabeth, appeared in Manhattan federal court Tuesday after being arrested in New York. Manuel Henriquez shook his head repeatedly in court and Elizabeth Henriquez appeared distressed, repeatedly running her hands through her hair. The two were released on $500,000 bail each.

UC Berkeley is looking at how Jordan Sidoo got into the school. He graduated last year with a degree in history. He was also on Cal’s varsity crew team.

A federal indictment says Sidoo was accepted after he submitted phony test results.

Prosecutor say his father, Canadian businessman David Sidoo, paid $100,000 for a professional test taker to use a fake ID and ace the SAT for his son.

David Sidoo pleaded not guilty in a Boston courtroom last Friday. He’s charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Canadian media say he’s been put on leave from two of his businesses.

UC Berkeley released a statement that said, “Integrity in our admissions process is critically important. Students who do not adhere to that value may have their admissions offer revoked, enrolled students may be dismissed, and diplomas conferred may be revoked.”