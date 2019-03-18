Filed Under:Armed robbery, Robbery, Robert Matthew Cordell Manson, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – Vacaville police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of committing at least five robberies while armed with a long kitchen knife.

Robert Matthew Cordell Manson was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday while walking in the 1000 block of Allison Drive, police said.

Manson was carrying a grocery bag containing gloves, a large kitchen knife and other items connected to the robberies at local convenience stores, police said.

Police believe he is the masked, armed robber who plagued stores, mini-marts and gas stations, terrorized their employees and escaped with cash over the past month.

Surveillance photo of man suspected in series of robberies at convenience stores in Vacaville. Police announced that 25-year-old Robert Matthew Cordell Manson was arrested in the case. (Vacaville Police Department / Facebook)

On some occasions, the robber committed more than one robbery a night and even robbed the same store days apart, police said. Police posted a photo of the suspect on their Facebook page.

Manson was arraigned Friday in Solano County Superior Court. He is being held under $35,000 bail in the Solano County Jail and his next court date is March 22.

