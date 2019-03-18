VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – Vacaville police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of committing at least five robberies while armed with a long kitchen knife.

Robert Matthew Cordell Manson was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday while walking in the 1000 block of Allison Drive, police said.

Manson was carrying a grocery bag containing gloves, a large kitchen knife and other items connected to the robberies at local convenience stores, police said.

Police believe he is the masked, armed robber who plagued stores, mini-marts and gas stations, terrorized their employees and escaped with cash over the past month.

On some occasions, the robber committed more than one robbery a night and even robbed the same store days apart, police said. Police posted a photo of the suspect on their Facebook page.

Manson was arraigned Friday in Solano County Superior Court. He is being held under $35,000 bail in the Solano County Jail and his next court date is March 22.

