ALTAMONT PASS (CBS SF) – A severe traffic alert has been issued for Interstate 580 at the Altamont Pass Tuesday morning after a big-rig caught fire, prompting lane closures.

According to authorities, the tractor-trailer caught fire on westbound 580 near North Flynn Road near Livermore shortly before 4 a.m.

Officials said the driver was able to get out of the big-rig and no injuries were reported. The tractor trailer was reportedly carrying frozen food, salami and bacon, firefighters said.

The fire led to the closure of all westbound lanes before 5 a.m., but as of 7:40 a.m., the right lane remained blocked. Major backups on Interstate 580 and Interstate 205 through Tracy have been reported.

A check on Google Maps around 7:30 a.m. estimated a drive between Tracy and Downtown San Jose would take 2-3 hours, with the fastest route including a stretch of Tesla Road, a windy two-lane road between the Central Valley and Livermore.

Map of travel times between Tracy and Downtown San Jose following a big-rig fire on the Altamont Pass on March 19, 2019. (Google)

Map of travel times between Tracy and Downtown San Jose following a big-rig fire on the Altamont Pass on March 19, 2019. (Google)

The California Highway Patrol had no estimated time when all lanes would be open.

