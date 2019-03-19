



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The U.S. Coast Guard warned Bay Area beachgoers and boaters of sneaker waves, strong rip currents and large shore breaks along the coast.

Dangerous conditions were expected from Sonoma County to the Monterey Bay including Ocean Beach and Half Moon Bay.

The warning is in effect until 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Boaters and beachgoers should be especially cautious on and near the water over the next several days,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jess LaRue in a statement. “We’re ready to respond if boaters and beachgoers find themselves in distress.”

They also advise beachgoers to call 911 if someone is swept out to sea, and not go in the water to try to rescue them.

Officials add that people with dogs should take precautions to protect them from the waves and not try to rescue them either, “as dogs are usually able to swim out on their own.”

The Coast Guard can be reached directly at (415) 399-3530, or via VHF-FM channel 16.