SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 78-year-old San Jose man died after being hit by a pickup truck in South San Jose on Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at Montecito Vista Drive and Montecito Vista Way at about 9 a.m. and learned a pedestrian in a crosswalk had been hit by a pickup truck.

The 2014 Ford truck driver had been traveling south on Montecito Vista Way when he made a left turn onto eastbound Montecito Vista Drive and hit the man, identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office as Tuyen Vu.

Vu was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead a short while later, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, and neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Vu’s death marks the 10th vehicle-related fatality of the year on San Jose streets, according to police. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Troy Sirmons at (408) 277-4645.