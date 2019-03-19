EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) – Police in Emeryville are investigating a report of a suspicious package near the entrance to a Home Depot location on Hollis Street Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police sent out an alert at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Officers were at the scene of the Home Depot store where the suspicious package was reported on the 3800 block of Hollis Street, police said.

The public is being asked to stay clear of the area while officers investigate. The Home Depot was evacuated in an abundance of caution to ensure the public’s safety during the investigation.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Emeryville police said the suspicious device was rendered safe with the assistance of the Alameda County bomb squad.

The officers are continuing to investigate and gather evidence at the scene. Police anticipate the area will be closed for approximately another hour or two.