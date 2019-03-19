FREMONT (CBS SF) — Juan Martinez, the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision in Fremont on Sunday evening, was charged with murder by the Alameda County District Attorney on Tuesday, according to the Fremont Police Department.

The 47-year-old from Newark was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol when his minivan crashed into a Honda Civic with two people inside. The passenger, a 70-year-old woman named Erlinda Domingo, died at the scene. The driver was transported to a hospital.

Suspect in Sunday night fatal hit and run collision, charged with murder by the @AlamedaCountyDA today. https://t.co/B7Pgk9vV4a pic.twitter.com/gvYK11re25 — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) March 19, 2019

The incident occurred on Central Ave. near Blacow Rd. in Fremont. Witnesses said that Martinez fled the scene on foot after the collision. Officers found him in a nearby neighborhood, hiding in the backyard of a home on Briarwood Dr. Police said he showed “several objective signs of intoxication.”

Martinez underwent field sobriety tests and Preliminary Alcohol Screening tests. His blood alcohol level was above the legal limit of .08 percent.

Multiple witness accounts and evidence at the scene suggested that Martinez’s minivan crossed over the raised center median of Central Ave. and entered into the westbound oncoming traffic, where the victims’ Honda Civic was driving.

Martinez was found to have two prior DUI-related convictions in Alameda County, police said: one in Hayward from 2015 and one in Newark from 2016. He was on probation for the 2016 crime when the current incident occurred.